Sunderland Man Jailed Over Child Abuse And Extreme Pornography Images

Rowland Archer-Jones, 31, from Fence Houses, Sunderland, has been sentenced to a suspended jail term after police discovered category A child abuse photos and an extreme pornographic image involving a horse on his phone. The offences, which occurred around August 2023, include making indecent images of children as young as four.

Guilty Plea Admitted

Archer-Jones pleaded guilty to one count of making an indecent photograph of a child and possession of five extreme pornography images during his hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Serious Offences Revealed

The court learned that the category A images found on his phone were of children, with some victims as young as four years old. In addition, police seized an image of extreme pornography depicting sexual activity with an animal.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

He received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days, and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.