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LAW CAMPAIGN Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

A mother campaigning for tougher sentencing laws on murderers who hide their victims’ bodies has faced a delay meeting a government minister due to political turmoil in Westminster. Jean Taylor, whose daughter Chantel was killed in 2004 by former soldier Stephen Wynne in Birkenhead, Wirral, planned to discuss her campaign with MP Alex Davies-Jones, but the meeting was postponed after Davies-Jones resigned.

Chantel’s Law Campaign

Jean Taylor advocates for “Chantel’s Law,” which would make the concealment or desecration of a body a distinct offence with harsher sentencing, targeting those who “go beyond murder.” Wynne was released on parole this year despite never revealing where Chantel’s remains are hidden.

Minister’s Resignation Disrupts Progress

Alex Davies-Jones resigned following last week’s local elections, branding the Labour Party’s results “catastrophic” and urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable. This political upheaval caused the delay in Taylor’s scheduled meeting with Davies-Jones.

Family Tributes

Davies-Jones confirmed that the Law Commission is reviewing the issue and had agreed to meet Taylor. Following the resignation, Conservative MP Esther McVey expressed disappointment but stressed continued efforts to push the campaign forward.

Families Fighting For Justice

Since Chantel’s murder, Jean Taylor has set up the charity Families Fighting For Justice, offering support to bereaved families and campaigning for tougher murder laws. She remains hopeful despite setbacks, saying: “The end is in sight and I have never felt so hopeful and positive than I have ever been.” She added, “It’s certainly too late for my family, but it’s certainly not too late for other families that come after us.”

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Topics :Crime

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