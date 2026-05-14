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POLICE BLUNDER Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

Patrick Clarke, 19, charged with robbery, was mistakenly released by Kent Police after a court hearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 9 May. Despite a judge ordering him to be remanded in custody, an administrative error led to his release on bail. Four days later, Clarke remains on the run.

Police Release Mistake

Kent Police confirmed the release was accidental, caused by an internal administrative error. This blunder has left the robbery suspect unlawfully free, prompting an active police search across the county.

Suspect Linked To Kent Areas

Clarke has known connections to Thanet and Medway. Authorities are urging anyone who spots him to report immediately, emphasising the suspect should not be approached.

Urgent Public Appeal

Police are calling on the public for help. Anyone who sees Clarke is instructed to call 999 and quote the reference number 09-0947 to aid his swift capture.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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