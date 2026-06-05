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POLICE RAID Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

A 26-year-old man from Hucknall has been sentenced to over seven years in prison after police caught him throwing a loaded firearm and ammunition from a window during a raid on 4 March 2026. Officers attending Tiron Desuza’s home on Watnall Road to arrest him on unrelated matters discovered the gun and ammo on a flat roof nearby, secured with drone footage capturing the act.

Drone Footage Captures Disposal

Police drones surveyed the property’s rear, confirming the flat roof was clear before the raid. As officers secured the scene, one spotted an open landing window and items being discarded onto the roof below. This evidence was key to recovering the revolver and wrapped ammunition.

Denied Ownership Initially

Desuza denied the firearm was his and claimed the open window was for burning incense when questioned by police. Despite this, he was arrested and later pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, admitting to the offences at an earlier hearing.

Sentenced At Nottingham Crown Court

At Nottingham Crown Court on 3 June, Desuza was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. The case highlights law enforcement’s vigilance in recovering illegal weapons and preventing potential harm in local communities.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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