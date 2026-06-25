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ALBUM FLOP Lizzo’s New Album Flops With Just 2,649 UK Sales in First Week

Lizzo’s New Album Flops With Just 2,649 UK Sales in First Week

Lizzo’s latest album B*TCH has struggled to find its audience in the UK, selling just 2,649 copies in its debut week. Released amid ongoing legal troubles and mixed reviews, the US pop star’s album failed to chart despite a strong social media following, signalling a significant dip in her popularity.

Sales Plummet Sharply

Following its initial week, sales of B*TCH dropped drastically to only 650 copies in the second week, a decline of over 75%. Streaming figures also tumbled from nearly 2.7 million to under 900,000 plays, reflecting a sharp loss in listener interest.

Legal Battle Hits Reputation

Lizzo’s public image has taken a hit due to a lawsuit filed by her backup dancers, alleging fat-shaming and bullying behaviour. The ongoing dispute, including controversial claims about forced humiliating acts during a tour, has overshadowed the album’s release and affected fan support.

Mixed Reviews And Image Shift

Critics have generally given lukewarm reactions to the new album’s music, which has done little to attract new listeners or retain loyal fans. Moreover, Lizzo’s recent weight loss journey—after promoting body positivity—has alienated some supporters who admired her for defying conventional beauty standards.

Social Media Buzz Missed

Despite boasting 11.3 million Instagram followers and 26.4 million TikTok fans, Lizzo’s new release failed to generate the expected buzz online. Many fans appear disengaged or unaware of the album, raising questions about the impact of ongoing controversies on her digital presence.

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