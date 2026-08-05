Multiple People Stabbed in Covent Garden as Woman Arrested

Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Covent Garden, with a woman arrested at the scene, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Endell Street, Covent Garden, at around 12.29pm on Wednesday (5 August) following reports of multiple people being stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The London Ambulance Service said four patients were treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 12.29pm to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road.” The condition of those injured has not yet been disclosed. Police have cordoned off the area while officers carry out enquiries, and members of the public are being advised to avoid the scene where possible. The circumstances leading up to the stabbings remain under investigation, and detectives are working to establish the full sequence of events. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.