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TEN MILLION Triple murderer Kyle Clifford could cost taxpayers millions over his lifetime behind bars

Triple murderer Kyle Clifford could cost taxpayers millions over his lifetime behind bars

Kyle Clifford, the triple murderer serving three whole-life prison sentences for the murders of Louise Hunt, Hannah Hunt and Carol Hunt, could become one of the most expensive prisoners ever held in the UK due to the lifelong specialist care he now requires. Clifford will never be released from prison after being handed three whole-life orders for the murders, which shocked the nation. Moments before his arrest, Clifford shot himself with a crossbow, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Specialist care dramatically increases costs

The average cost of keeping a prisoner in custody is estimated to be between £44,640 and £53,801 per year, depending on the type of prison and security category. Those costs typically cover:

  • Prison staffing
  • Healthcare
  • Food
  • Utilities
  • Building maintenance
  • Rehabilitation programmes

Over a 60-year prison term, a typical prisoner could cost taxpayers around £3.3 million at current rates. However, prison experts say Clifford’s permanent disability is likely to push those costs significantly higher because of his complex healthcare requirements.

Round-the-clock medical support

As a paraplegic prisoner held in a high-security prison, Clifford requires far more support than the average inmate. His care is expected to involve:

  • Regular medical reviews
  • Nursing care
  • Physiotherapy
  • Occupational therapy
  • Specialist rehabilitation

He is also likely to require assistance with everyday activities including:

  • Getting in and out of bed
  • Washing and dressing
  • Using the toilet
  • Moving around the prison

Providing this level of care requires higher staffing levels and specialist-trained personnel.

Adapted accommodation

Clifford is understood to be housed in an adapted, wheelchair-accessible cell at HMP Belmarsh. Managing disabled prisoners often requires significant investment in accessible accommodation, specialist equipment and prison infrastructure. High-security prisons also face additional costs linked to enhanced security arrangements and escorting inmates to hospital appointments when required.

Lifetime cost could exceed £6 million

While there are no official government projections for Clifford’s lifetime imprisonment costs, estimates based on current prison expenditure suggest his incarceration could ultimately cost taxpayers well in excess of £6 million, with some projections placing the figure closer to £10 million or more over his lifetime. The exact cost will depend on factors including:

  • Future healthcare needs
  • Inflation
  • Staffing costs
  • Medical advances
  • The length of time he remains in custody

Wider debate

Clifford’s case has prompted wider discussion about the financial implications of caring for prisoners with severe disabilities. Supporters of whole-life orders argue the sentence is entirely appropriate given the gravity of his crimes and ensures offenders who commit the most serious offences never return to society. At the same time, the case has renewed debate over how the prison system should manage inmates requiring lifelong specialist care and the long-term costs involved. Questions raised include whether prisons or secure medical facilities are best placed to provide complex care, how rising healthcare costs affect the prison budget, and the financial impact of housing severely disabled offenders serving whole-life sentences. The Ministry of Justice has not published an official estimate of the lifetime cost of imprisoning Kyle Clifford, and any projections remain estimates based on current prison operating costs and the additional care associated with prisoners with complex medical needs.

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Topics :Crime

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