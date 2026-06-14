Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Two helicopters collided and crashed in Rio de Janeiro’s western zone on Sunday morning, killing all six people aboard, according to the city’s Military Fire Department. The tragedy unfolded when one helicopter struck a car dealership, igniting a fire that was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Fatal Air Collision

The two aircraft collided mid-air before crashing near a busy car dealership in Rio’s west. Emergency crews were dispatched immediately to the scene to tackle the aftermath.

Fire At Dealership

One of the helicopters crashed directly on the dealership lot, where several electric vehicles were parked. The impact caused a fire which was brought under control by firefighters without further casualties.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the mid-air collision. No further details have been released at this stage.

Emergency Response

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department responded promptly, handling the blaze and securing the crash site to assist with the ongoing investigation.