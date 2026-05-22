Fox News Guest Sparks Mask Rumours During Interview

Retired US Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on Fox News for a discussion about former President Trump and the war with Iran. Viewers quickly noticed unusual folds and lines on his neck, sparking viral claims that the 69-year-old was wearing a realistic silicone face mask. The broadcast raised eyebrows and questions online about the authenticity of the guest seen during the broadcast.

Unsettling Interview Appearance

Social media users compared Harvard’s Fox News appearance with other recent interviews, pointing out differences like missing eyebrows and dimples. Many speculated the strange creases and shadows on his neck indicated he was masked, not genuinely present. Others suggested studio lighting and camera angles might be responsible for the unusual look.

Online Buzz And Theories

The clip spread rapidly across platforms, with viewers unleashing theories ranging from lighting effects to deliberate fakery aimed at confusing the audience. Some even proposed a test of public trust in mainstream news by showing a potential decoy guest. The debate intensified as Fox News disabled comments on the interview’s YouTube video, limiting public discussion.

Public Reaction And Media Scepticism

Viewers expressed frustration and disbelief, unsure whether to accept the explanation of lighting or acknowledge the mask claims as genuine. The incident highlighted increasing scrutiny of broadcast authenticity and growing scepticism over televised content. It underscored how even established figures can become the centre of bizarre conspiracy in today’s media landscape.