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BIRTHDAY SNUB Katie Price Disgusted As Husband Lee Andrews Fails To Contact On Birthday

Katie Price Disgusted As Husband Lee Andrews Fails To Contact On Birthday

Katie Price faces a painful 48th birthday after her husband Lee Andrews failed to contact her amid claims he has been kidnapped in Dubai. Despite the distressing situation, including a mysterious FaceTime call showing Andrews hooded and tied up in a van, the reality of his disappearance continues to stir confusion and worry.

Birthday Silence Amid Kidnap Claims

Today marks Katie Price’s first birthday as a married woman to Lee Andrews, but he has not sent her any birthday wishes. Close sources reveal Katie is ‘disgusted and appalled’ that Andrews hasn’t reached out, even though he recently followed another woman on Instagram, raising questions about his whereabouts and intentions.

Mysterious Disappearance Timeline

  • May 12: Lee misses flight from Dubai to UK and was set to join Katie on Good Morning Britain.
  • May 13: Lee makes a disturbing FaceTime call, visibly hooded and bound, saying “they’re coming for me” before the call ends.
  • May 14: Katie suggests Lee is taking a social media break due to trolling.
  • May 16: Katie admits she hasn’t heard from Lee in three days and fears he has been kidnapped.
  • May 17: Lee’s family reports him missing to the British Embassy in Dubai; CID launches an investigation.
  • May 18: Reports emerge Lee is hiding in a rundown Dubai villa with a burner phone, allegedly trying to ghost Katie.
  • May 19-20: Katie denies involvement in Lee’s disappearance and shares his last texts, still believing he might be kidnapped.
  • May 22: Lee follows another woman on Instagram but fails to wish Katie a happy birthday.

Lee Andrews Dubious Actions

Despite his dire disappearance claims, Lee Andrews’ behaviour has sparked scepticism. He had married Katie days after meeting her and reportedly fabricated parts of his life, even employing AI-generated images to suggest celebrity friendships. His recent social media activity contradicts the kidnapping narrative, deepening the mystery.

Katie’s Growing Distrust

Katie’s silence on her husband’s absence and her open frustration reflect rising doubts over Lee’s story. The absence of contact, especially on such a significant day, leaves fans questioning whether Lee’s disappearance is genuine or a troubling ploy.

Whats Next

With Lee reportedly holed up in Dubai, the situation remains unresolved. Katie Price and authorities continue to seek answers as the saga unfolds, with many watching closely to see if Lee makes any move to explain his current status.

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