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IT WASN'T ME Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

Ben Wazabanga, 24, stands accused of murdering 26-year-old Ayowale Aladejana outside his home on Monson Road, New Cross, on August 2. Police allege the fatal stabbing followed a business dispute linked to a shared car rental company. Wazabanga and his partner, 23-year-old Ronique Belfon, both face murder charges after travelling over 50 miles with their two young children before the confrontation.

Knife Carriage Admission

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, Wazabanga admitted carrying a knife “habitually” for seven years. He said he had a combat knife in his pocket on the day of the stabbing, claiming he acted in self-defence when he stabbed Mr Aladejana.

Partner Testifies

Belfon testified she did not know Wazabanga was armed during their journey. She believed they were only visiting Mr Aladejana for a discussion. She said she heard Wazabanga say “it was him or me” after the attack, and saw the victim holding a knife during their argument.

Business Deal Fallout

The stabbing reportedly followed a fallout over their joint investment in Mr Aladejana’s car rental business, A2M2. Wazabanga had funded vehicle repairs while Belfon financed two Mercedes cars. At the time of the incident, Wazabanga claimed he was owed £3,000 and Belfon faced bailiffs over unpaid fees.

Disputed Knowledge Of Weapon

Prosecutors allege Belfon knew about the knife, but she denied this in court, insisting she was shocked to discover Wazabanga was carrying a weapon. The trial continues as both defendants deny murder.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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