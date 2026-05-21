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SENTANCE OUTRAGE Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

Three teenage boys were convicted of raping two young girls in separate attacks in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, but escaped prison sentences at Southampton Crown Court in early 2025. Judge Nicholas Rowland handed down community Youth Rehabilitation Orders (YRO), stating the court must avoid “criminalising these children unnecessarily” while supporting their reintegration into society. The decision has sparked public and official outcry over sentence leniency.

Disturbing Attacks Detailed

The prosecution, led by Jodie Mittell KC, described two incidents. In November 2024, a 15-year-old girl was lured via Snapchat and taken to an isolated underpass near the River Avon where she was raped during a 90-minute ordeal. Two defendants filmed the assault, laughing, and the video circulated online, exposing the victim to online abuse. In January 2025, a 14-year-old girl was raped in a field close to Fordingbridge Recreation Ground. This second attack was also recorded on camera. The three boys involved were aged 13 and 14 at the time, with two diagnosed with ADHD.

Sentencing Sparks Debate

Judge Rowland acknowledged the severity of the crimes and the added trauma from filming but ruled that custodial sentences were not required. Two 15-year-olds received 3-year Youth Rehabilitation Orders, including 180 days of intensive surveillance, 3-month curfews, and 10-year restraining orders. The 14-year-old was given an 18-month YRO with a 3-month curfew and a 10-year restraining order.

Victims Speak Out

During sentencing, the first victim read a personal poem behind a screen expressing profound loss and pain, stating, “All I want to do is die, I no longer have fear for when that comes,” adding her innocence was shattered forever. The second victim detailed ongoing severe trauma, anxiety, and difficulty attending school. Judge Rowland praised both girls for their “great courage” during the trial, adding that the sentence “cannot possibly undo what happened to you.”

Official Criticism Of Leniency

Donna Jones, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, condemned the sentences as “far too lenient,” especially given that the filmed attacks were shared online. She offered support to the victims’ families if they choose to appeal, reflecting widespread concern over the absence of jail time for the offenders.

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