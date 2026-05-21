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FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

  A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a black Jeep on the A4361 crossroads near Wroughton, Wiltshire, this evening. Emergency services, including Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, were called to the scene at around 7pm. The collision at the junction serving Uffcott and Bassett Down has led to the full closure of the area.

Air Ambulance Scramble

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance teams responded swiftly to the scene but despite their efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. Police are conducting a full forensic collision investigation.

Crossroads Shut Down

The A4361 crossroads is fully closed to motorists and pedestrians in all directions. Authorities have warned that the junction will remain inaccessible until at least tomorrow morning as the investigation continues.

Ongoing Police Probe

Wiltshire police have launched a detailed forensic enquiry to establish the events leading to the fatal crash. Road closures are expected to last overnight to preserve the scene and gather evidence.

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