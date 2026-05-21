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DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

  John Nicholas, 47, a man with no fixed address, was caught driving under the influence of cocaine while in possession of class A drugs in Middlesbrough. Police stopped him on Emerson Avenue on Wednesday 19 November 2025 after officers noticed his suspicious behaviour in a Volkswagen Passat. The incident highlights police vigilance in tackling drug-related offences on the roads.

Suspicious Driving Sparks Stop

Proactive Team officers observed Nicholas avoiding eye contact and acting nervously around 4pm, prompting them to pull him over. Upon stop, he provided false details to conceal his identity.

Illegal Substances Discovered

Officers found two mobile phones on Nicholas and a Kinder Egg containing several small bags of white powder hidden inside his waistband. The substance was later confirmed as cocaine, with a street value estimated up to £980.

Positive Cocaine Test And Arrest

Nicholas, who was disqualified from driving, tested positive for cocaine impairment. After being arrested, further searches at the police station uncovered additional cocaine packets linked to the drug supply.

Charges And Court Outcome

  • Driving while disqualified
  • No insurance
  • Possession with intent to supply class A drugs
  • Obstructing a constable
  • Two counts of driving under the influence

At Teesside Crown Court on Thursday 21 May, Nicholas was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Police Evidence Links to Drugs

The mobile phones taken from Nicholas contained messages believed to be associated with drug dealings, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

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