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BRADFORD RAPE PROBE Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

  Police in Bradford responded swiftly after a woman reported a rape at a residence on Upper Millergate yesterday afternoon. A man was arrested at the scene following the allegation reported to police at 2.02pm. on Wednesday 20th May 2026. The victim is currently receiving support from specially-trained officers as the investigation continues.

Arrest Made At Scene

Officers established a cordon at the address on Upper Millergate and took a man into custody in connection with the reported sexual offence.

Victim Support Underway

Specialist police personnel are assisting the victim, providing counselling and safeguarding while the inquiry is ongoing.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

The investigation remains active as detectives carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Topics :Crime

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