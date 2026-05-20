Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of Sergei Krajev, a 64-year-old Transport for London bus driver assaulted on Battersea Bridge in London. Emergency services were called at 00:33 on Monday, 18 May, and London’s Air Ambulance took Mr Krajev to hospital, where he died the following day. The tragic case has sparked concern in the community and among public transport workers.

Suspect Charged

Gary Jones, 32, from Twickenham, was arrested at the scene and charged with causing grievous bodily harm. He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody. Jones is scheduled to appear at kingston-crown-court/" title="Kingston Crown Court">Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 15 June.

Investigation Underway

Detective Inspector Sarah Lee, leading the inquiry, stated: “Our thoughts are with Sergei’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic incident. We recognise the concern this will cause within the local community and those working on the public transport network. We are working closely with Transport for London and urge anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.”

Family Tribute

Sergei Krajev’s family described him as a “wonderful husband, father, and grandfather” who was punctual, reliable, and cared deeply about those around him. They thanked emergency workers for their professionalism and offered support to other public-facing transport staff who may be distressed.

How To Help

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact 101 quoting CAD 174/18May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.