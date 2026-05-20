Man Fined for Vandalising Police Car Outside Bishopsgate Station

Adam Bachir-Belmehdi, 21, from Stratford, was caught on camera kicking the wing mirror off a police car outside Bishopsgate Police Station in London. The incident occurred recently and led to his arrest after he tried to flee but was detained by City of London Police officers.

Damage To Police Property

The patrol car was rendered unusable and off the road for five days due to the damage caused.

Court Hearing Outcome

Bachir-Belmehdi faced Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 May. He was fined £480 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £85 towards CPS costs, and a £192 victim surcharge, making a total of £957.

Police Response

City of London Police responded promptly to the incident, using CCTV footage to identify and catch Bachir-Belmehdi, who was detained despite attempting to escape.