JPMorgan Exec Sues Ex-Banker Over False ‘Sex Slave’ Claims

JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini has launched a defamation lawsuit against former junior banker Chirayu Rana following his explosive claims that she made him her “sex slave”. The legal battle unfolds amid serious allegations involving drugging, harassment, and racial abuse, which a JPMorgan investigation has found to be unsubstantiated. The case, set in the UK corporate legal environment, highlights the high-stakes dispute between a powerful banker and her former employee.

Explosive Allegations Denied

Rana, aged 35, accused Hajdini, 37, of forcing him into degrading acts including drugging with Rohypnol and Viagra, toe-sucking, and making racially charged threats, all allegedly to control and intimidate him at work. Despite these claims, JPMorgan’s internal investigation found no evidence supporting Rana’s version of events.

Claims Discredited By Evidence

Further scrutiny revealed Rana had fabricated personal circumstances, such as falsely claiming his father’s death to secure bereavement leave. During this time, he reportedly used an AI chatbot to strategise his lawsuit. Rana eventually withdrew his initial complaint but re-filed it with additional accusations that were largely hearsay or from acquaintances, severely undermining his credibility.

JPMorgan’s Settlement Offer

Before the scandal broke publicly, JPMorgan offered Rana a settlement of £1 million to end the dispute quietly. Sources say this offer was a standard “nuisance fee” equivalent to approximately two years’ salary to avoid costly litigation and negative media publicity. Rana declined, demanding compensation over £20 million—a figure experts believe was unrealistic and may now harm his case.

Counter-action For Defamation

In response, Hajdini has filed a defamation lawsuit alleging Rana concocted the false claims to extort money and damage her reputation. The legal action accuses Rana of launching a malicious smear campaign for personal gain, turning the tables on the embattled ex-banker. The courts will now decide the fate of these serious and contentious claims. This high-profile legal battle shines a light on the dark side of corporate power struggles and the risks of sensational allegations without evidence.