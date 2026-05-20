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NEW BORN BABY Walsall Police Renew Appeal Over Baby Found in Canal After 5 Years

Walsall Police Renew Appeal Over Baby Found in Canal After 5 Years

West Midlands Police have issued a renewed public appeal for information five years after a newborn baby boy was discovered in the Wryley and Essington Canal at Rough Wood Country Park, Walsall, on 20 May 2021. The infant was believed to have been in the canal for several days before being found, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Unsolved Case Remains Active

Despite numerous previous appeals and inquiries, police continue to seek vital information from the local community and beyond to resolve this tragic case—every piece of information received since the discovery has been thoroughly examined.

Dedicated Reporting Channel

Detective Inspector Matt Marston emphasised the sensitive nature of the appeal, acknowledging that some may find it difficult to come forward. To assist, a secure online page has been established for anyone wishing to share information anonymously or discreetly. The page can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ20H38-PO1.

Contact Details For Information

  • To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
  • You can also call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 1963 of 20 May 2021.
  • Live chat and the dedicated website offer alternative secure communication methods.

Community Urged To Help

This baby’s short life and tragic death must not be forgotten. We will always act upon any new information provided to us. Please, if you have any information, get in touch,” said Detective Inspector Matt Marston.

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