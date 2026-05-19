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VIOLENT RAID Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

Police are appealing for information after two men assaulted a worker during a robbery at a phone shop in Horsham town centre on the evening of Monday, April 20. The incident took place at Tech World and Vape Store on West Street at around 6.10pm.

Raid Turns Violent

Officers reported that the pair smashed a glass cabinet to steal mobile phones. When challenged by a staff member, the men assaulted the worker before fleeing the scene.

Police Release Suspect Images

Police attended promptly and conducted initial investigations. Following further inquiries, they have now released images of the two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault and robbery.

Public Urged To Help

A police spokesperson urged anyone who recognises the suspects or has any information — including CCTV or mobile footage — to come forward. Reports can be submitted online or by calling 101, quoting reference serial 1210 of 20/04.

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Topics :Crime

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