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JUSTICE SERVED Sheffield Driver Jailed for Fatal High-Speed 2024 Crash Killing Passenger

Sheffield Driver Jailed for Fatal High-Speed 2024 Crash Killing Passenger

A 23-year-old man has been jailed after a high-speed crash near Bramall Lane roundabout in Sheffield on 17 June 2024 left his passenger fatally injured. Hamza Hussain fled the scene but later surrendered to police following the crash that also seriously injured a 15-year-old boy travelling in the car.

Dangerous High-speed Driving

Footage revealed Hussain was driving at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone and was still travelling at 49mph at the moment he lost control of the vehicle. The crash inflicted serious injuries on his passenger, Mohammed Waheed, who later died in the hospital.

Hussain Flees Then Surrenders

After the crash, Hussain contacted a relative and the car’s owner before handing himself in to the police. He admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2024.

Lengthy Jail Sentence

Hussain was jailed for five years and four months and banned from driving for seven years and eight months. Judge Graham Steed KC described him as “young, immature and an inexperienced driver behind the wheel of a powerful car” and emphasised that no sentence could compensate for Waheed’s loss but must punish Hussain.

Police Speak Out

Sgt John Taylo of South Yorkshire Police said: “While this will never undo the death and destruction caused by his actions, justice for Mohammed and his family has been achieved. I also hope that today’s sentencing sends a strong warning to those who have a lack of regard for the law.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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