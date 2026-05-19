Man Charged with GBH After Maidstone Stabbing on Broadway Bridge

Kent Police have charged a 24-year-old man following a serious stabbing assault on Broadway Bridge, Maidstone, on 8 May 2026. Officers were called just after 11.30pm after reports of a wounded man with a stab injury. The victim, known to the suspect, was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Verbal Dispute Sparks Violence

Police say the incident began with a verbal altercation between two men on The Broadway, believed to know each other. The dispute escalated, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.

Swift Police Response

Officers and paramedics attended the scene promptly. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds. Following initial enquiries, a man was arrested a week later on 15 May in connection with the assault.

Suspect Charged And Remanded

Sonny Manville, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 18 May and is remanded in custody pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 June.