Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRIDGE ATTACK Man Charged with GBH After Maidstone Stabbing on Broadway Bridge

Man Charged with GBH After Maidstone Stabbing on Broadway Bridge

Kent Police have charged a 24-year-old man following a serious stabbing assault on Broadway Bridge, Maidstone, on 8 May 2026. Officers were called just after 11.30pm after reports of a wounded man with a stab injury. The victim, known to the suspect, was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Verbal Dispute Sparks Violence

Police say the incident began with a verbal altercation between two men on The Broadway, believed to know each other. The dispute escalated, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.

Swift Police Response

Officers and paramedics attended the scene promptly. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds. Following initial enquiries, a man was arrested a week later on 15 May in connection with the assault.

Suspect Charged And Remanded

Sonny Manville, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 18 May and is remanded in custody pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 June.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Leicester Police Seek Three Men Over Nightclub Stabbing on Gravel Street

TRIO SOUGHT Leicester Police Seek Three Men Over Nightclub Stabbing on Gravel Street

UK News
Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

MAJOR BUST Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

STALKER JAILED Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Court News, UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

ONE OFF Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News

DELIVERY DRIVER Man Taken To Major Trauma Centre Following Clapham High Street Stabbing

UK News
Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

PERV HUNT Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

SEAFRONT RAPE Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

UK News
Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

CYBER CRIME Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

UK News
The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

UK News
Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

NEW YEARS EVE ATTACK Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

LIFE CHANGING Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

UK News
Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

UK News
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

JUSTICE SERVED Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

MAJOR HAUL Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

VIOLENT ROBBERY Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

UK News
Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

UK News
Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

HATE ATTACK Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

UK News
Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

TRIAL UPDATE Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

UK News
Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

UK News
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

SLEEP CLAMPDOWN Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Watch Live