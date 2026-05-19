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VIOLENT ROBBERY Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

Four men have been sentenced for brutally attacking a 36-year-old City worker with a wrench during a robbery in Shoreditch. The victim was kidnapped, left bleeding overnight, and robbed of over £10,000 from his bank and cryptocurrency accounts following the July 3, 2025 assault. Hertfordshire Constabulary led the investigation into this violent and callous crime.

Attack On City Worker

The victim met Brandon Stephenson, 25, Jason Kareem, 23, Jerome Denton, 39, and Royan Campbell, 20, while out drinking after work in Shoreditch. The group befriended him before forcing him to travel to his home in Hertfordshire, where he was knocked unconscious and violently assaulted with a wrench.

Robbery And Kidnap Details

After the attack, the offenders forced the victim to access his bank and cryptocurrency accounts through facial verification. They drained over £10,000, stealing cash, watches, and other personal items. The victim was found by his partner the next day with serious facial injuries and no memory of the attack.

Hertfordshire Attack

Coinbase, the cryptocurrency company, alerted police to unusual online activity, prompting the thorough investigation. On February 5, 2026, all four men were found guilty of conspiracy to rob, kidnap, and false imprisonment at St Albans Crown Court. Sentences ranged from three and a half to six and a half years in prison.

Sentencing Highlights

   

  • Brandon Stephenson was jailed for five and a half years and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.
  • Jason Kareem received six years and six months, including an 18-month sentence for breaching prior suspended sentences, plus a £300 compensation order.
  • Jerome Denton was sentenced to six years in prison.
  • Royan Campbell was jailed for three years and six months.
  • A related 20-year-old man was found guilty of money laundering and received a two-year community order with unpaid work and compensation.

Victim Impact Statement

“For a long time following, I had trouble sleeping, waking with my mind racing and a horrible feeling of strangers accessing my personal life. I now avoid certain areas of London and have withdrawn from a previously social life,” the victim said.

His partner has also suffered emotionally, describing feeling “exposed and vulnerable” and “on edge” when he was away.

Police Response

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “The offenders showed no remorse for putting the victim through a horrible ordeal in his own home, threatening and using violence to force him to transfer funds, stealing cash, cryptocurrency, and watches. This traumatic experience has left lasting financial and emotional damage.”

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