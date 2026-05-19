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CHARITY SUPPORT Fatboy Slim Boosts RNLI Fundraiser in Brighton for Sea Safety

Fatboy Slim Boosts RNLI Fundraiser in Brighton for Sea Safety

  On 16 May, DJ and producer Fatboy Slim joined the RNLI outside Churchill Square in Brighton to help raise vital funds and promote sea safety awareness. The event featured RNLI volunteers engaging with the public about the charity’s lifesaving work, essential rescue equipment, and volunteer training—crucial for protecting the South Coast.

Fatboy Slim’s Lifesaving Link

Fatboy Slim, a longtime RNLI supporter of around 20 years, spoke openly about his personal connection to the charity. He revealed he once relied on the RNLI for help when his family faced danger at sea, highlighting the critical role the lifeboats play for coastal residents and visitors alike.

Public Turns Out For RNLI

The fundraising event at Brighton’s Churchill Square attracted many locals and tourists, who stopped to meet Fatboy Slim, take photos, and learn about the RNLI’s rescue missions. Donations collected support life-saving crew kits, intensive training programmes, and essential equipment.

RNLI Volunteers Praised

Fatboy Slim paid tribute to RNLI volunteers, calling them “heroes” not only on the water but also behind the scenes. His endorsement underlines the dedication and bravery of the lifeboat crews and support teams who safeguard lives along England’s coast.

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