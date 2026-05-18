Iranian Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Killed in US Missile Strike

Sources have revealed that Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been killed in a US missile strike. Details surrounding the attack and confirmation are still emerging.

Us Missile Action

The missile strike targeting Mojtaba Khamenei signifies a major development in US-Iran tensions, with potential far-reaching diplomatic consequences.

Leadership Impact

The death of such a high-ranking figure in Iran could lead to significant shifts within the Iranian government and its strategic direction.

Global Repercussions

Experts warn of escalating regional instability following the strike, with international communities closely monitoring the situation.