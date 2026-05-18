Six Men Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Dewsbury Park Killing

Six men have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for their roles in the murder and manslaughter of 39-year-old Shamus Hussain in Dewsbury. Hussain was fatally attacked on 12 July last year in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury Moor, following a verbal dispute on Pilgrim Drive.

Fatal Attack In Crow Nest

The violent incident began with a heated argument involving Shamus Hussain, Basit Ali, Sakeb Ali Khan, Zeeshan Khan, and another man. The group followed Hussain into Crow Nest Park where they attacked him with baseball bats and hockey sticks before stabbing him twice in the back, causing fatal injuries.

Life Sentences Handed Down

The Leeds Crown Court jury found four men guilty of murder and two guilty of manslaughter. Saqlain Ali, 22, received a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years 56 days, while Basit Ali, 32, and Sakeb Ali Khan, 33, each received life sentences with minimum terms of 15 years 56 days. Zeeshan Khan, 19, was sentenced to life with a minimum of ten years and 64 days.

Manslaughter Convictions

Asim Akram, 21, and Faizaan Akram, 19, both from Pilgrim Crescent, were found guilty of manslaughter and each sentenced to seven years in prison.

Justice For Shamus Hussain

The sentences mark the court’s response to a brutal attack that shocked the Dewsbury community, closing the chapter on a violent killing sparked by a street argument.