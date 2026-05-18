Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

A teenager was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon after being stabbed outside Burnt Oak Underground station in Edgware, North London.

Emergency Response Deployed

London Ambulance Service received the call at 4:17pm reporting the stabbing incident. Paramedics, a clinician in a response car, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Victim Taken To Major Trauma

The teenager was treated at the scene before being transported to a London major trauma centre. Authorities are currently awaiting an update on the victim’s condition.

Police Investigate Stabbing

The stabbing took place in broad daylight outside the Burnt Oak Tube station in Edgware HA8, prompting a police investigation. The circumstances and motive remain unclear as police continue inquiries.

Community Shocked By Daytime Attack

Residents and commuters at the North London station have expressed shock over the violent attack occurring in such a public space during daytime.