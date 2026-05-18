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SEXTORTION WARNING ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

The notorious hacking collective known as ShinyHunters has launched a sextortion scam targeting UK Amtrak account holders. The hackers claim to have infiltrated users’ devices and the Amtrak.com database, gaining access to sensitive information. They threaten victims with the release of intimate video footage recorded via device cameras, demanding a £2,000 Bitcoin ransom within 48 hours.

Shinyhunters Digital Intrusion

The group admits to initially accessing users’ devices before breaching the Amtrak.com database, where victims hold accounts. Through exploiting poor online security practices, they installed malware enabling remote control of microphones, cameras, and data harvesting.

Blackmail Threats And Ransom Demand

ShinyHunters claim to have compiled explicit recordings of victims and threaten to distribute these videos to friends, family, and the public. They demand payment to a specific Bitcoin wallet, promising to delete all collected data upon receipt.

Security Advice For Users

  • Do not respond to ransom emails, as they come from compromised accounts.
  • Avoid contacting authorities without evidence, as threats rely on fear.
  • Resetting devices may not remove malware stored on remote servers.

What Victims Should Know

The hackers claim no intent to share videos after payment, but experts warn against complying and recommend reporting incidents to cybersecurity authorities. Maintaining strong security hygiene is crucial to avoid falling victim to such scams.

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