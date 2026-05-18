Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

Police confirmed that at around 2.30am a firearm was discharged at a residential property on Russell Road. The incident prompted an immediate response, with officers establishing a crime scene to launch an investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Crime Scene Set

Officers quickly cordoned off the area at the Russell Road address after the firearm discharge to carry out detailed forensic and witness inquiries.

No Injuries Reported

Police have clarified that, fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, reducing immediate public safety concerns.

Investigation Underway

An active investigation has been launched, with authorities appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Public Appeal For Information

Residents or witnesses who can assist with the enquiry are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 868/17MAY26.