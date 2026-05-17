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RAPE PROBE Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

Police Scotland arrested a 22-year-old man after a reported rape in a lane between West Nile Street and West Campbell Street, Glasgow city centre, early on Saturday morning, 16 May 2026. Officers responded around 2am, cordoning off the alley for investigation as the inquiry continues.

Police Action Underway

Uniformed officers maintained a police cordon at both ends of West Regent Lane throughout the day, securing the scene to preserve evidence and conduct enquiries.

Suspect Released Pending Enquiry

The arrested 22-year-old male suspect has since been released pending further investigations as police continue their work to establish the full circumstances of the serious sexual assault.

West Regent Lane Attack

Police Scotland confirmed the investigation remains ongoing. They’ve urged anyone with information or concerns to speak with officers in the area to assist in the inquiry.

“A 22‑year‑old man was arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault which happened around 2am in the West Regent Lane area of Glasgow on Saturday, 16 May, 2026. He has been released pending further enquiries, which are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

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Topics :Crime

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