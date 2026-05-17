Police Appeal After Suspected Rape Near Streatham Gaumont Place CCTV

Police in south London are urgently seeking a woman after CCTV footage showed what is believed to be a rape outside Gaumont Place, Streatham, at around 5:30am on Tuesday. The incident was not reported immediately, but came to light following a review of the footage the next day.

Urgent Police Appeal

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are appealing for the woman captured in the video to come forward. Detective Constable Charlie Codrington, leading the investigation, said: “We know the woman in this footage will be scared, but we urge her to contact the police. We are concerned for her well-being, and officers are here to provide her with welfare, medical and trained support.”

Suspect Description Released

Police are searching for a man described as Black, of medium build, and in his early 30s in connection with the incident.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 01/7556597/26 or reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.