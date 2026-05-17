Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

A manhunt is underway after Mitchell Chantler, 25, broke out of HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on the evening of Thursday, 14 May. Derbyshire Police have warned the public not to approach Chantler as they search for the prison escapee, who is considered dangerous.

Escape Details

Chantler scaled the prison fence at around 9.30pm last Thursday. He has been serving a seven-year sentence since March 2022, with four years left to serve for burglary, possession of class A and B drugs, and handling stolen goods.

Police Appeal

Derbyshire Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help locate Chantler. Anyone who spots him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the force immediately via their website, Facebook page, or by calling 101. Reports can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Suspect Description

Chantler is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with a stocky build, brown hair, a full beard, and a distinctive tattoo above his left eye. He has known connections to Coventry and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

Public Safety Warning

Police have emphasised that Chantler should not be approached under any circumstances due to the risks involved. Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings without attempting to intervene.