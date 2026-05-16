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HOST SHUFFLE Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

Josh Widdicombe is reportedly set to become the third and final host of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, joining Emma Willis and former professional dancer Johannes Radebe as part of the new presenting team.

Strictly Hosting Changes

Following ongoing speculation about the show’s presenting lineup, the addition of Josh Widdicombe marks a shift in the long-running BBC dance competition’s hosting team.

Emma Willis Confirmed

Emma Willis has been announced as one of the new hosts, bringing her own presenting experience to the popular series.

Johannes Radebe’s Role

Former Strictly professional dancer Johannes Radebe is also reportedly in line to take on hosting duties, joining the revamped team.

Audience Reaction

Fans and viewers are sharing their opinions on social media about the rumoured line-up changes, sparking debate over the new dynamic for Strictly Come Dancing.

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