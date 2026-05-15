A 34-year-old man from Maidstone has been sentenced to 23 years in prison plus five years on licence after carrying out an unprovoked knife attack on a stranger in Chatham on 28 October 2024. Ray Chirisa stabbed the victim multiple times at around 8pm in The Brook, before being arrested by police who recovered the weapon.

Brutal Assault Details

Chirisa approached the victim, with whom he had no prior contact, and after a brief exchange, attacked him with a knife featuring a 16cm blade. Despite being stabbed multiple times and trying to fend off the blows, the victim managed to escape to safety in a nearby shop.

Swift Police Action

Officers responded quickly to the scene, arresting Chirisa and later recovering the discarded knife from a bin in the town centre following CCTV reviews. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Court Verdict

Chirisa denied the charges throughout the trial but was found guilty of both counts at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 May 2026. He received a custodial sentence reflecting the severity of the violent offence.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Lauren Mewett said: “This horrific crime was unprovoked and directed towards a person Chirisa had never met. He is an extremely violent individual who poses an evident threat to the wider public. We are pleased to see him put behind bars.”

She also praised members of the public who helped police piece together the events and recover the weapon swiftly.