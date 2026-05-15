Off-duty Kent Police sergeant Taylor Johanson intervened to save an American officer under attack in Nashville, Tennessee, on the evening of Wednesday, 7 May 2026. The Ashford-based Community Safety Unit sergeant was on holiday when he spotted local officer Peter Kinsey being assaulted by a suspect who had fired a shot from the officer’s weapon. The quick-thinking sergeant promptly stopped his car, tackled the assailant, and helped restrain him until back-up arrived.

Heroic Intervention Abroad

PS Johanson’s instincts kicked in immediately after leaving Nashville airport, as he witnessed the violent assault. Aware of the danger posed by the armed suspect attempting to regain control of the weapon, he acted decisively without hesitation to stop the attack. His actions helped protect Officer Kinsey from serious harm and ensured the suspect’s arrest.

Officer Kinseys Near Death Experience

Officer Peter Kinsey described the encounter as the closest he has come to a ‘near death experience’ on duty. The suspect had fired one round from his holstered pistol, placing both officers in extreme danger until PS Johanson’s timely intervention.

Recognition And Praise

Following the incident, PS Johanson was honoured by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, who presented him with gifts in recognition of his bravery. Chief Drake emphasised that Johanson likely saved Officer Kinsey’s life through his courageous actions.

Kent Police Commend Bravery

Kent Police Chief Constable Tim Smith praised PS Johanson’s extraordinary bravery, highlighting that police officers are “never truly off duty.” He affirmed that Johanson’s skills and quick reaction undoubtedly helped save a fellow officer’s life and praised him as a valuable asset to the force.

Holiday Turned Life-saving Mission

PS Johanson reflected on the incident: ‘I saw the officer was in trouble and my instinct just kicked in. I didn’t stop to think of the consequences or hesitate. I just jumped out and used my skills to ensure the officer was safe and the suspect was apprehended. This was supposed to be a relaxing holiday away from my children but it started off quite the opposite!’’