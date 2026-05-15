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SERIOUSLY INJURED Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

A 32-year-old man, Levi Loveridge from March, was jailed after driving at 91mph and causing a serious crash in Thorney’s North Bank on 29 June last year. The collision involved his black Volvo V40 and an oncoming Toyota Yaris, leaving two people seriously injured. The crash occurred near the B1040 North Side junction on a 60mph stretch alongside the River Nene. Loveridge fled the scene but was later found by police at his home.

Speeding Before Crash

Investigation revealed Loveridge was driving far above the speed limit, hitting 91mph five seconds before impact and 79mph at the moment of the collision. The Toyota was travelling at around 20mph when struck.

Serious Injuries Reported

The driver of the Toyota required surgery after suffering a shattered thigh bone, while the passenger was treated for a fractured back and hip injuries. Both victims were rushed to the hospital following the crash.

Fleeing The Scene

After the collision, Loveridge fled but was located five days later. He was found limping and wearing a medical boot, indicating injury. In police interviews, he admitted to driving but stated he had little memory of the events, suggesting he may have hit his head in the crash.

Court Sentence

At Cambridge Crown Court on 12 May, Loveridge pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to two years in prison and banned from driving for three years, with the requirement to pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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