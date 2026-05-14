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JAILED FOR DRUGS Cambridge Drug Dealer Emiljan Durici Sentenced for Cocaine Supply

Cambridge Drug Dealer Emiljan Durici Sentenced for Cocaine Supply

A Cambridge man, Emiljan Durici, has been jailed after police stopped him on Newmarket Road on 14 February during a routine patrol. Officers spotted a white BMW linked to suspected drug dealing in the area, leading to a search that uncovered evidence of cocaine trafficking.

Drug Evidence Discovered

Durici, from Ditton Walk, Cambridge, was found driving without insurance and a further search revealed a mobile phone with drug messages and £274 cash. Four bags of cocaine worth around £160 were discovered hidden on his person.

Further Finds At Home

Police searched Durici’s Ditton Fields residence, uncovering 11 bags of cannabis, 19 bags of cocaine valued at over £2,000, and £4,000 in cash, cementing suspicion of large-scale drug dealing.

Court Outcome

On 12 May at Peterborough Crown Court, Durici pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession of criminal property, and driving without a licence or insurance. He received a three-year prison sentence and a 30-month driving ban.

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