Air Ambulance Responds to Medical Emergency on M2 Between Junctions 3 and 4

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, responded to a medical episode on the M2 motorway between junctions 3 and 4 coastbound earlier today. Police closed the road to manage the situation, turning traffic around to ease congestion and prioritise safety.

Medical Episode On M2

The incident was initially mistaken for an accident but was confirmed to be a medical emergency. The patient received prompt care from paramedics and the London-Bound Motorway as Air Ambulance Airlifts Injured">air ambulance crew on scene.

Motorway Closed Coastbound

Police shut the M2 coastbound between junctions 3 and 4 while emergency teams attended to the patient. This closure caused traffic disruption as vehicles were rerouted.

Police Manage Traffic

Officers directed motorists to turn around, with efforts focused on quickly restoring smooth traffic flow. Traffic moving London bound was confirmed as moving normally following intervention.

Hope For Patient Recovery

Authorities expressed hope that the individual will recover fully following the medical episode. The swift response by emergency services was key in managing the situation safely and efficiently.