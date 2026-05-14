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Camden Man Charged Over Fatal Nahom Medhanie Shooting

Camden Man Charged Over Fatal Nahom Medhanie Shooting

A 27-year-old Camden man has been charged with possession of a firearm and intent to pervert the course of justice after the fatal shooting of Nahom Medhanie, 26, on 28 March. Hicham Medjebour was arrested on 12 May following police raids across London boroughs and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on 14 May.

Citywide Police Raids

The Metropolitan Police carried out coordinated early morning raids on 12 May at seven locations across Camden, Islington, Enfield, Brentford, and Brent. Medjebour and three other men, aged 32, 30, and 27, were arrested during the operations.

Additional Suspects Held

The other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder linked to Medhanie’s shooting. They have been released on bail pending further investigations.

Fatal Shooting On Chalton Street

Police responded to reports of gunfire just before 11pm on 28 March on Chalton Street, Camden. Nahom Medhanie was found with multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a white Nissan Juke and was declared dead at the scene.

CCTV Footage Uncovered

Investigations revealed CCTV showing the suspect arriving and leaving the scene on a motorcycle after firing several shots at Medhanie inside the car.

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Topics :Crime

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