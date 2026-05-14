Angela Rayner Cleared Over Hove Stamp Duty Underpayment Dispute

Labour MP Angela Rayner has been cleared of any deliberate wrongdoing after an investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty on an £800,000 flat purchase in Hove. The inquiry, involving HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), concluded there was no tax avoidance or carelessness on her part. The findings come amid wider turmoil within the Labour Party and Ms Rayner’s recent resignation as Housing Secretary in September.

Hmrc Clears Rayner

Angela Rayner settled the £40,000 shortfall in stamp duty after reports raised questions about the tax paid during her property purchase. She welcomed HMRC’s decision, emphasising that she had never sought to evade tax, nor acted carelessly. “They’ve said that there wasn’t any wrongdoing and that I didn’t try to avoid paying tax,” she told ITV News, adding the investigation was distressing due to public assumptions.

Political Fallout

The underpayment issue contributed to Ms Rayner stepping down from her Government role. Speaking to The Guardian, Rayner said the investigation had “clipped her wings” but affirmed her commitment to Labour’s future goals, stressing she was not pursuing personal ambitions but focused on party unity and delivering change.

Labour Leadership Turmoil

The investigation unfolded amid mounting unrest within Labour, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting reportedly preparing a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer. Rayner did not rule out standing herself but refused to “trigger” a contest. Meanwhile, other potential contenders like Andy Burnham, Ed Miliband, and Al Carns have been mentioned, though no clear front-runner has emerged.

HMRC Confidentiality

An HMRC spokesperson declined to comment on individual cases due to taxpayer confidentiality laws, leaving Rayner’s public statements as the main source on the investigation’s outcome.

Party Focuses Ahead

As Labour grapples with internal divisions, Sir Keir Starmer aims to regain control with legislation to reform social housing and the “right to buy” scheme. Rayner expressed a desire for the party to “pull together” and focus on delivering the change that voters expect.