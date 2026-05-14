Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

Twenty-year-old influencer and self-styled “looksmaxxer” Clavicular sparked backlash after telling Logan Paul’s podcast that he doesn’t think it’s important for a woman to have an orgasm, labelling it a poor “return on investment”. The controversial comment, made during a livestream and podcast exchange in early May 2026, lays bare his dismissive attitude towards female pleasure despite his millions of online followers.

Dismissive Attitude Exposed

On the Logan Paul podcast, Clavicular broke down the time and effort required to ensure female orgasm, stating it wasn’t worth it compared with other activities. He said: “The amount of extra effort that’s required to do that is not going to have much ROI. You’re going to have to spend half an hour more than you usually would. Let’s call it 15 minutes. In 15 minutes I could set up a stream, I could do a million different things, I could take an important phone call.”

Focus On Self Over Partner

Clavicular’s remarks suggest he prioritises his busy influencer lifestyle and online presence over intimate connection, signalling a lack of investment in his partner’s experience. His calculation reduces intimacy to mere time efficiency rather than shared pleasure, revealing an unapologetically transactional view.

Public Reaction And Impact

The influencer, known for his assertive approaches to physical attractiveness and dating advice, ignited concern among viewers as his commentary echoed a cold, Patrick Bateman-like mindset. His unapologetic stance raises questions about the impact of influencer culture on attitudes towards relationships and respect.

Previous Controversial Comments

Clavicular’s history of contentious statements includes a detailed evaluation of women’s looks on the Fresh & Fit podcast, which also attracted criticism. This latest episode only adds to the debate around his polarising online persona.