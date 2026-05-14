Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

INFLUENCER CONTROVERSY Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

Twenty-year-old influencer and self-styled “looksmaxxer” Clavicular sparked backlash after telling Logan Paul’s podcast that he doesn’t think it’s important for a woman to have an orgasm, labelling it a poor “return on investment”. The controversial comment, made during a livestream and podcast exchange in early May 2026, lays bare his dismissive attitude towards female pleasure despite his millions of online followers.

Dismissive Attitude Exposed

On the Logan Paul podcast, Clavicular broke down the time and effort required to ensure female orgasm, stating it wasn’t worth it compared with other activities. He said: “The amount of extra effort that’s required to do that is not going to have much ROI. You’re going to have to spend half an hour more than you usually would. Let’s call it 15 minutes. In 15 minutes I could set up a stream, I could do a million different things, I could take an important phone call.”

Focus On Self Over Partner

Clavicular’s remarks suggest he prioritises his busy influencer lifestyle and online presence over intimate connection, signalling a lack of investment in his partner’s experience. His calculation reduces intimacy to mere time efficiency rather than shared pleasure, revealing an unapologetically transactional view.

Public Reaction And Impact

The influencer, known for his assertive approaches to physical attractiveness and dating advice, ignited concern among viewers as his commentary echoed a cold, Patrick Bateman-like mindset. His unapologetic stance raises questions about the impact of influencer culture on attitudes towards relationships and respect.

Previous Controversial Comments

Clavicular’s history of contentious statements includes a detailed evaluation of women’s looks on the Fresh & Fit podcast, which also attracted criticism. This latest episode only adds to the debate around his polarising online persona.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

JESUS JAILED Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

UK News
Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

DRUGS BUST Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

UK News
Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

POLICE BAN Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

UK News
Paedophile Faked Disability to Avoid Trial Jailed for 15 Years

JUSTICE LONG OVER DUE Paedophile Faked Disability to Avoid Trial Jailed for 15 Years

UK News
Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

HOME INVASION Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

UK News
Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

National News
London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

MAJOR POLICING PLAN London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

UK News
Wes Streeting Set to Challenge Keir Starmer After State Opening of Parliament

BATTLES LOOMS Wes Streeting Set to Challenge Keir Starmer After State Opening of Parliament

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

PARTY TURMOIL Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

POLICE PROBE Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

ANIMAL ABUSE Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

MEDICAL STRUGGLES Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

SERIOUS INJURIES Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

ARMED HOLD UP Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

UK News
Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

SERIAL OFFENDER James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

UK News
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

LONG DELAYS Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

IN THE NICK OF TIME Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live