Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

A Home Office forensic pathologist has given shocking evidence in the murder trial of 18-month-old Preston Davey, heard in a UK court. The defendants, Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, stand accused of violent abuse causing the toddler’s death. The testimony detailed extensive non-accidental injuries and sexual abuse, forming a crucial part of the prosecution’s case.

Damning Forensic Findings

Dr Alison Armour, a consultant forensic pathologist with almost 40 years of experience, told the court Preston died from acute upper airway obstruction caused by smothering or inserting an object into his mouth. This directly challenges Varley’s claim that the toddler drowned after slipping beneath bathwater.

Unprecedented Injuries Revealed

Dr Armour described the abuse as severe and unusually brutal, including a human bite mark on Preston’s right buttock, widespread bruising, and evidence of sexual assault shortly before death.

Video Shows Life-threatening Danger

The jury watched footage from Varley’s phone showing Preston partially suspended in his cot, with his neck against the cot bar and legs in an unnatural position. Dr Armour said this created a highly risky scenario that could have blocked Preston’s airway. The toddler was also seen with blue lips, a sign of oxygen deprivation.

Trial Continues With More Evidence

The trial is ongoing, with further medical and forensic experts set to provide additional evidence shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding Preston’s death.