Stephen Jones jailed 28 months for sharing extreme child abuse images in Wiltshire

A 58-year-old man from Purton, Wiltshire, Stephen Jones, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after admitting to possession, making, and distribution of extreme child abuse images. The case was heard at Swindon Crown Court on 8 May 2026, where police revealed the serious nature of the offences and their ongoing fight against child exploitation.

Severe Sentencing

Judge James Townsend handed down a 28-month sentence, emphasising the “horrific” nature of the images, which included the worst category of abuse material. He said Jones’ actions were deliberate and not impulsive, and issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years. Jones was also ordered to forfeit his iPhone, iPad, and all storage devices linked to the crimes.

Details Of Offences

Made 250 Category A images

Possessed 250 extreme bestiality images

Held prohibited child abuse images

Distributed 40 Category A images

Distributed 6 Category B and 2 Category C images

Created 82 Category B and 18 Category C images

Detectives Warning

“Jones chose to share and download the most extreme category of vile abuse images for his own sexual gratification. This is not a victimless crime. Each one of these images represents a stolen childhood and fuels the most appalling abuse and criminality,” said Detective Constable Jason Walsh.

Reporting And Support

Wiltshire Police urge the public to recognise and report child abuse. For support and guidance on identifying abuse, visit the Wiltshire Police advice page on child abuse.