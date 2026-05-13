Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE JUSTICE Stephen Jones jailed 28 months for sharing extreme child abuse images in Wiltshire

Stephen Jones jailed 28 months for sharing extreme child abuse images in Wiltshire

A 58-year-old man from Purton, Wiltshire, Stephen Jones, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after admitting to possession, making, and distribution of extreme child abuse images. The case was heard at Swindon Crown Court on 8 May 2026, where police revealed the serious nature of the offences and their ongoing fight against child exploitation.

Severe Sentencing

Judge James Townsend handed down a 28-month sentence, emphasising the “horrific” nature of the images, which included the worst category of abuse material. He said Jones’ actions were deliberate and not impulsive, and issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years. Jones was also ordered to forfeit his iPhone, iPad, and all storage devices linked to the crimes.

Details Of Offences

  • Made 250 Category A images
  • Possessed 250 extreme bestiality images
  • Held prohibited child abuse images
  • Distributed 40 Category A images
  • Distributed 6 Category B and 2 Category C images
  • Created 82 Category B and 18 Category C images

Detectives Warning

“Jones chose to share and download the most extreme category of vile abuse images for his own sexual gratification. This is not a victimless crime. Each one of these images represents a stolen childhood and fuels the most appalling abuse and criminality,” said Detective Constable Jason Walsh.

Reporting And Support

Wiltshire Police urge the public to recognise and report child abuse. For support and guidance on identifying abuse, visit the Wiltshire Police advice page on child abuse.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

APP UPDATE TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

STALKER MANHUNT Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

STATION ATTACK Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

UK News
Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

DOG ATTACK Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

UK News
East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

LITTER BLITZ East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

UK News
Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

UK News
Murderer Duncan Heaton jailed extra 13 years for stabbing inmates in UK prisons

PRISON ATTACK Murderer Duncan Heaton jailed extra 13 years for stabbing inmates in UK prisons

UK News
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

FLASHER PROBE Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Driver Jailed After Police Chase and Roof Hideout in South Derbyshire

Driver Jailed After Police Chase and Roof Hideout in South Derbyshire

UK News
Driver Jailed After Police Chase and Roof Hideout in South Derbyshire

Driver Jailed After Police Chase and Roof Hideout in South Derbyshire

UK News

POLICE SUCCESS Met Police Arrest 173 Using Live Facial Recognition in Croydon Pilot

UK News

Met Police Arrest 173 Using Live Facial Recognition in Croydon Pilot

UK News
Woman in 20s Dies After BMW Crash on M5 Near Taunton Police Appeal

TRAGIC CRASH Woman in 20s Dies After BMW Crash on M5 Near Taunton Police Appeal

UK News
Woman in 20s Dies After BMW Crash on M5 Near Taunton Police Appeal

Woman in 20s Dies After BMW Crash on M5 Near Taunton Police Appeal

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

ENERGY BATTLE Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

UK News
Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

BEACH TRAGEDY Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

Breaking News, UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

Breaking News, UK News
Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

YOUTH CLEAN UP Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

UK News
Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

POLITICAL FALLOUT Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

UK News
Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

Wes Streeting Set to Resign Amid Labour Leadership Crisis

UK News
Driver Rescued After Shropshire Lorry Carrying 450 Sheep Overturns

SHEEP RESCUE Driver Rescued After Shropshire Lorry Carrying 450 Sheep Overturns

Breaking News, UK News
Driver Rescued After Shropshire Lorry Carrying 450 Sheep Overturns

Driver Rescued After Shropshire Lorry Carrying 450 Sheep Overturns

Breaking News, UK News
Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

ROAD RAGE Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

UK News
Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

UK News
Watch Live