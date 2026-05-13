Bognor Drug Dealer Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine and Heroin

A drug dealer was sentenced to prison for running a telephone line selling crack cocaine and heroin in Bognor. Alfie Perera, 20, of no fixed address, was convicted after police uncovered the ‘Smurf’ drugs line operating in the town.

Police Uncover Drug Line

Authorities became aware of the telephone-based drug supply network and executed a warrant at a local property. Inside, officers discovered multiple wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, and ketamine valued at thousands of pounds.

Man Charged And Convicted

Perera was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, and ketamine, alongside possession with intent to supply the drugs. He admitted all five charges brought against him.

Custodial Sentence At Lewes Crown

On 16 April, Lewes Crown Court sentenced Perera to two years and three months in custody for his offences. The case highlights ongoing police efforts to tackle drug distribution in the region.