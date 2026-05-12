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LABOUR TURMOIL Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor and potential Labour leader candidate, flew to London on Tuesday for a confidential meeting with Labour MPs backing his leadership bid, as Sir Keir Starmer’s government faced a major crisis with four ministers resigning in one day. The private gathering, confirmed by Labour sources, took place shortly after Burnham withdrew from a healthcare conference in the capital, highlighting growing unrest within the party.

Labour Ministers Resign By The

Starmer’s government endured unprecedented fallout as four ministers quit their posts on Tuesday: safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, communities minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, victims’ minister Alex Davies-Jones, and Zubir Ahmed. Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, demanded Starmer step down following Labour’s historic loss in Wales. Fahnbulleh publicly endorsed Burnham, signalling a shift in support away from the current leadership.

Burnhams Return To Westminster

Burnham is plotting his return to Parliament, reportedly identifying an MP willing to resign and trigger a by-election, clearing his path back into the Commons. His soft-Left allies, notably the Mainstream group, are pushing to delay any leadership contest to allow Burnham sufficient time to secure a seat and mount a credible challenge to Starmer.

Calls For Cabinet Inclusion

Prominent Labour figures are urging Starmer to bring Burnham into the Cabinet amid party turmoil. Baroness Harman, advising on violence against women, called Burnham “part of the solution” on the Electoral Dysfunction podcast. Former deputy PM Angela Rayner has also supported Burnham’s comeback and is reportedly reconsidering her own position.

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge

Starmer resisted calls to resign, facing internal pressure as Health Secretary Wes Streeting emerges as another leadership contender. Streeting’s camp is reportedly advancing nominations to trigger a party contest swiftly, aiming to block Burnham’s re-entry. To force a leadership election, challengers need nominations from 81 MPs—an achievable threshold given the current discontent.

Government Stability In Question

Number 10 and key figures like Foreign Secretary David Lammy made efforts throughout Tuesday to rally ministerial support, but these attempts reportedly met limited success. The resignations and ongoing manoeuvring underscore a deep crisis in Labour’s ranks just months before critical political battles.

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