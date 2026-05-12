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STAB SHOCKER Norwich woman jailed for stabbing estranged husband over euthanised dogs

Norwich woman jailed for stabbing estranged husband over euthanised dogs

A 64-year-old Norwich woman, Claire Bridger, has been jailed for three years after stabbing her estranged husband, Keith Bridger, following news that their pet dogs had been euthanised. The attack happened during a heated discussion about mediation in July last year.

Attack Over Dogs

Claire Bridger stabbed Keith Bridger in the chest with a kitchen knife and bit him multiple times on his thigh, thumb, arm, and shoulder. The assault escalated after Mr Bridger informed her the couple’s dogs had been put down, sparking her hysterical reaction.

Neighbour Intervenes

A neighbour stepped in and took the knife away, preventing further harm. During the attack, Mr Bridger reportedly told his wife: “Claire, you’ve stabbed me!” to which she responded: “Yeah, I’m going to do it again you absolute how dare you kill my dog.”

Emotional Breakdown

Mrs Bridger drove her car onto the driveway, honking the horn repeatedly, shouting: “You’ve killed my dogs.” She edged the vehicle so close it touched her husband before entering the house and launching the attack.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Cameron Brown said: “Mr Bridger suffered extremely serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed. This was an incredibly traumatic ordeal for him, and despite everything he has faced, Mr Bridger has shown extraordinary strength and courage throughout his recovery.”

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