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Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

A 58-year-old man from Barnet, Byron Broderick, has been charged with historic sexual offences against four girls. The allegations, covering incidents between 2005 and 2017, involve three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13 by touching, police said. The offences reportedly took place when the victims were aged between eight and sixteen, and Broderick was living in Barnet.

Charges Unveiled

Broderick, also known by the alias King Bootielero, was charged on 15 April following a Metropolitan Police probe. He was remanded in custody after an initial hearing at Stratford Magistrates’ Court and will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 14 May.

Investigation Background

The investigation began in June 2025 when a woman in her twenties reported non-recent abuse to the police. Detectives say the probe remains open and they are urging anyone affected or with information to come forward.

Police Support And Appeal

“It takes a significant amount of bravery to come forward and report allegations of a sexual nature. We are continuing to support the women who have come forward,” said Detective Constable Liam Levy, the lead investigator.

Officers emphasise that information will be treated with strict confidence and victims can access support via the independent charity Rape Crisis on 0808 500 2222.

How To Help Police

  • Call police on 101 quoting reference 01/7592339/25
  • Provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

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Topics :Crime

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