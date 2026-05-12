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FRAUD SENTANCE Kent Rogue Traders Jailed for £25K Roofing Scam Targeting Elderly

Kent Rogue Traders Jailed for £25K Roofing Scam Targeting Elderly

SEO HEADLINE: Kent Rogue Traders Jailed for £25K Roofing Scam Targeting Elderly TWO WORD TEASE: Fraud Sentence Two rogue traders have been jailed for defrauding elderly residents across Kent towns, including Dover, Canterbury, Ramsgate, and Swanley, between September 2024 and January 2025. Nelson Cooper, 39, and Scott Smith, 33, conned vulnerable homeowners into paying thousands for unnecessary chimney and roof repairs, prompting a Kent Police investigation into their fraudulent activities.

Extensive Fraud Uncovered

Cooper and Smith started with small quotes but inflated costs into thousands of pounds. Victims were pressured to withdraw cash, with Cooper even accompanying them to banks and cash machines. One victim recounted being told to claim the money was for Christmas presents. Investigation revealed multiple cases of unnecessary work and exploitation of elderly residents’ trust.

Evidence From Seized Devices

After Cooper’s arrest on 18 December, police seized his phones uncovering messages and videos proving deliberate targeting of elderly victims. Voice notes showed Cooper boasting about high-value jobs and joking about earnings from the scam. This evidence was crucial in securing their guilty pleas.

Police Raid And Arrests

Kent Police raided a property in Ramsgate on 10 January 2025 after reports of cold callers. They discovered Smith carrying out work on a property where over £25,000 had been paid for unnecessary repairs. Smith was arrested on site. Cooper, who initially fled, was caught shortly afterward and charged alongside Smith.  

Sentenced At Canterbury Crown Court

Both men pleaded guilty and were sentenced on 30 April 2026. Cooper received three years’ imprisonment while Smith was jailed for two years and four months, ending their run of preying on elderly Kent residents.

Police Warn Public

DC Mark Collins urged caution: “Rogue traders like Cooper and Smith are well practised in their scams and can sound convincing. Don’t be rushed or pressured into agreeing to repairs. Always seek a second opinion and use reputable traders.” He advised residents to refuse doorstep offers, never go to the bank with traders, and report persistent callers to the police immediately.

Advice for Residents:

  • Always refuse on-the-spot repairs or maintenance offers.
  • Never allow pressure to agree to work; call 999 if callers refuse to leave.
  • Never accompany traders to banks or cashpoints.
  • Use traders approved by the KCC Trading Standards scheme.
  • Request written quotes and verify the company identity of tradespeople.

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