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VIRUS ALERT Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

A third passenger has tested positive for hantavirus after evacuating the MV Hondius cruise ship in Tenerife. The Spanish passenger, currently asymptomatic, is quarantining in Madrid after flying out with 13 other evacuees yesterday amid growing concerns about the deadly rodent-borne virus.

Rising Hantavirus Cases

This latest positive case brings the total number of infected evacuees to three across three countries. Earlier, a French woman fell ill during her repatriation flight to Paris and later tested positive, while a US citizen also confirmed infection after returning to the States. None of the passengers was tested before leaving the ship, despite symptom questionnaires being conducted.

Ship Departs After Evacuations

The MV Hondius left Tenerife’s Port of Granadilla after safely disembarking its final 27 passengers. The vessel had been anchored offshore to avoid alarming locals who were concerned about the virus risk. Twenty-five crew members and two medics remain onboard as the ship sails towards Rotterdam, expected to arrive Sunday evening.

Health Concerns And Quarantine

The French patient is currently in critical condition at a specialised infectious disease unit in Paris. The US passenger’s mild positive test in Cape Verde was not initially considered strong enough for isolation. Meanwhile, 12 staff at a Dutch hospital treating an infected evacuee are in a six-week quarantine following procedural errors in handling samples.

UK and International Response

British nationals evacuated from the ship face 45 days of quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Three suspected UK cases have been reported, including one residing on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha. British evacuees are undergoing testing and monitoring at Arrowe Park Hospital, Merseyside.

Community Fears And Official Statements

Local protests erupted against the ship’s docking over health concerns, with dock workers threatening to blockade the port. The World Health Organisation praised Spain’s evacuation efforts as well-managed, despite warnings of further potential hantavirus cases. Authorities stress the overall risk to the general public remains low.

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