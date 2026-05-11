Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

A 30-year-old prison officer has appeared in court accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate at HMP Belmarsh, a top-security prison in south east London. Michelle Molver faces charges of misconduct in public office relating to incidents between August 1 and September 5 last year.

Court Appearance Details

Molver attended Bromley Magistrates’ Court, confirming her name, age, and current address. During the brief hearing, no specific details about the alleged relationship with inmate Kemai Mathurine were provided. She was granted bail and is due to return to Woolwich Magistrates’ Court on June 8.

Officers Role At HMP Belmarsh

Molver served as the prison’s dedicated Employment Lead, responsible for helping offenders secure jobs after release. She was involved in prisoner rehabilitation initiatives, including work with The Churchill Fellowship to reduce reoffending.

Professional Background

The accused formerly directed the now dissolved Road to Rehabilitation Ltd and is currently a director of Grass Root Homes Ltd. She resides in Chadwell Heath, and appeared at court dressed in a black leather jacket, black leggings, and Dr Martens boots.

Legal Proceedings Ongoing

The case remains under investigation, with further details to be heard at the next hearing. The charge of misconduct in public office reflects serious concerns about professional boundaries within the prison service.